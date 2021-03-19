Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE DG opened at $178.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $135.04 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

