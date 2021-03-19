Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

