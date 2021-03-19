Donald R. Marchand Purchases 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,042.61.

Donald R. Marchand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Donald R. Marchand bought 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.97 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.25 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The firm has a market cap of C$56.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

