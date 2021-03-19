DPRating Reaches Market Cap of $549,311.65 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $549,311.65 and approximately $1,420.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00630898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024309 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033879 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

