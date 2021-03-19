Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003293 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $60.42 million and $2.12 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

