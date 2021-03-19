Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00457906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00061774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.18 or 0.00659896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

