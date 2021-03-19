DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $85.06 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for about $82.22 or 0.00139661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $85.06 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,523 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars.

