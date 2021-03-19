Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,250. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.