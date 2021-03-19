Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.64-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.02 million.

Duluth stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

