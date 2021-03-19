Dynamic Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and $20,467.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.94 or 0.03094105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.00347347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.00917225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.83 or 0.00397323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.12 or 0.00365525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00250114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020988 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,332,288 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.