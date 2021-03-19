Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,491 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

