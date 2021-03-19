Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,282 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.75 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.