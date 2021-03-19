Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $131,000 in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.