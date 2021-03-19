Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.47 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.