Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,020,000.

YAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Profile

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

