Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 28,812 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,812 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

