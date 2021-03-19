Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 61,407 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

