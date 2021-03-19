Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $110,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

