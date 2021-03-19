Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 424,379 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.