Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gannett were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gannett by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gannett by 23.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.