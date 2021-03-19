Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $537.86 million, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.