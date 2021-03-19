e-Gulden (EFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 59.2% lower against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $72.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00344615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,731 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,432 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

