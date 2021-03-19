Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.53.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.