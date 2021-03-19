Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

