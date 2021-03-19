Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

