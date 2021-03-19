Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,893 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

