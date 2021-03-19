eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $67.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 415,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

