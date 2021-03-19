Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,921 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

