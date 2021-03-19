eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Down 3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

About eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.