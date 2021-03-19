Edward Infantolino Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,882.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $247.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

