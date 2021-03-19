Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $7,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

