Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $349.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,847,180,424 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

