Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

ELTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

