eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%.

EMAN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 1,580,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,576. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,590.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,119 shares of company stock worth $9,113,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

