EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

