EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EMSHF stock opened at $890.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $934.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.01. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $598.27 and a 12 month high of $968.51.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

