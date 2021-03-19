Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Enbridge stock opened at C$44.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.07 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

