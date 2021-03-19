Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $96.57 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Energi has a market capitalization of $96.57 million and $4.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00004204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00229277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.04 or 0.03669195 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,052,449 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

