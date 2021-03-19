Enerplus Co. Plans Apr 21 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a apr 21 dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.22.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

