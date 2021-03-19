Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million.

EFSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,040,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

