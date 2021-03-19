Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.27. Envela shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Envela alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Envela by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.