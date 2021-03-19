Envestnet, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Envestnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

ENV stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advent International Corp MA raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

