Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 30,822 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Fortinet worth $41,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.72. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,055. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

