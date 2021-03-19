Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

MASI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,344. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $144.07 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

