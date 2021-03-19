Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 329,447 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329,447 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $74,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,138,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 154.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

