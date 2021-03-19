Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.49% of Texas Pacific Land worth $83,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,524.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $728.06.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 227 shares of company stock worth $197,321 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

