Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 607,391 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,391 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $91,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.