Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 81,073 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,073 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.57% of Equitable worth $64,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Equitable stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

