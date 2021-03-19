Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,850 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after purchasing an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of SU stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

