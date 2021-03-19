EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.43. EQT reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

